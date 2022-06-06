Grab your wand! Queen City Mischief and Magic is back

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Later this year, downtown Staunton will transform into the world of Harry Potter when Queen City Mischief and Magic (QCMM) returns.

The event was virtual in 2020 and 2021, so this is the first year back. The festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25. Event founder Sarah Lynch said witches and wizards will be welcome Friday, as well.

“We’re having sort of a locals night or a soft opening on Friday because the streets will close, thanks to the city,” Lynch said.

Right now, she said she’s focused on the big picture, but as time goes on, she’ll be able to think about the smaller details. Lynch said there will be a large dragon on Beverley, each of the streets will be a Hogwarts house, and there will be “Do Good Ally,” where nonprofits can set up and spread the word about their mission.

Lynch said in years past, each state has been represented, along with many countries.

“I think Harry Potter resonates with everyone because it’s just the story of good versus evil. It really spoke to me, reading it to my son, that Harry never corrupts, and he just stays almost a pacifist,” she said.

Although Lynch founded the event, she said there’s so much more to the magical takeover of Staunton’s downtown than many realize.

“It takes so many people to make this thing happen. From the planning committee that meets every month all year long to the city who fills in all the gaps logically that we need, and even all the merchants downtown that just open their doors or have a cool little craft,” she said.

QCMM will be looking for volunteers, and they’ll continue to release more information as it’s available. Click here to visit their Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.