Harrisonburg PD hosting annual torch run to support special olympics

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department will be supporting the Virginia Special Olympics this week, June 6-11, with the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The efforts by members of HPD by biking and running this week build strong relationships, as many local Area 4 Special Olympic athletes join in the events.

This year HPD will hold a 90-mile bike ride circling Rockingham County and visiting local police departments on June 7. Later in the week, a 21-mile run around the City of Harrisonburg on June 9 will display the Torch, sending the great message of the Special Olympics.

Supporters of Special Olympics and the Harrisonburg Police Department may make donations to the team here.

Fundraising is an important part of Special Olympics in Virginia, giving athletes every opportunity to succeed. Support the HPD Team and donate to provide motivation in the heat of summer and reach the statewide goal of $125,000.

“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt!” is the motto for dedicated athletes and HPD is excited to have them participate in the kick-off events, water stops and even running which is the true inspiration.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run kicks off June 9, with a ceremony at 7:45 a.m. and an 8:00 a.m. run start time, Public Safety Building Front Courtyard, 101 N. Main St.

