Advertisement

Harrisonburg PD hosting annual torch run to support special olympics

Later in the week, a 21-mile run around the City of Harrisonburg on June 9 will display the...
Later in the week, a 21-mile run around the City of Harrisonburg on June 9 will display the Torch, sending the great message of the Special Olympics.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department will be supporting the Virginia Special Olympics this week, June 6-11, with the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The efforts by members of HPD by biking and running this week build strong relationships, as many local Area 4 Special Olympic athletes join in the events.

This year HPD will hold a 90-mile bike ride circling Rockingham County and visiting local police departments on June 7. Later in the week, a 21-mile run around the City of Harrisonburg on June 9 will display the Torch, sending the great message of the Special Olympics.

Supporters of Special Olympics and the Harrisonburg Police Department may make donations to the team here.

Fundraising is an important part of Special Olympics in Virginia, giving athletes every opportunity to succeed. Support the HPD Team and donate to provide motivation in the heat of summer and reach the statewide goal of $125,000.

“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt!” is the motto for dedicated athletes and HPD is excited to have them participate in the kick-off events, water stops and even running which is the true inspiration.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run kicks off June 9, with a ceremony at 7:45 a.m. and an 8:00 a.m. run start time, Public Safety Building Front Courtyard, 101 N. Main St.

This year there will be a 90-mile bike ride circling Rockingham County and visiting local...
This year there will be a 90-mile bike ride circling Rockingham County and visiting local police departments on June 7.(Harrisonburg Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA one church in...
Fishersville Church holds gas giveaway
Charleigh Paluszak has been safely located, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.
Waynesboro PD: Missing juvenile safely located
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
In Waynesboro city and community leaders conducted a workshop from Thursday to Saturday to come...
Waynesboro looking to revitalize historic Port Republic neighborhood
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman

Latest News

The FBI said that so far in 2022, more than 100 businesses have been targeted, including tire...
FBI warns businesses in 8 Southern states of fraud scheme
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,084 Monday
Concerts are Friday nights this summer.
SummerStage at the Blackburn returns to Staunton
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank