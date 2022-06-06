Highway marker dedication and unveiling Sunday at Silver Lake

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Lake historic district got its own mile marker Sunday to honor this piece of Rockingham County history.

After 200 years in the Valley, Silver Lake Mill now holds a permanent place in Rockingham County.

People from the town of Dayton and across the county gathered Sunday to witness the dedication of Silver Lake’s new highway marker.

“The recognition of Silver Lake will last long after I’m gone because of the durability of that sign,” Cheryl Lyon, owner of Silver Lake Mill said.

The Silver Lake historic district highway marker was unveiled to a group of people who have loved having Silver Lake as a landmark in their backyard.

“Its sort of a micro version of the history of Rockingham County where you had the English settlers coming in. They were first here. Then you had the German settlers coming in and they were second. That’s who started, built, this mill,” Lyon said.

Getting a historical highway marker in Virginia is no easy task. It must pass through many boards and ultimately the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

“I just want to recognize good things and make sure people get to enjoy good things in life. I feel like the lake and the mill are good things,” Lyon said.

Before and after the ceremony a group called “The Silver Lake String Band” played music for guests to enjoy. Cheryl Lyon said their honoring namesake was one of the best parts of the day.

“It’s like Rockingham County in total, even though it’s just in a small place. It’s an excellent example of how growth has been for 200 years here,” Lyon said.

Lyon said she hopes the marker keeps the history alive instead of being hidden away in a book on a shelf that people will forget.

