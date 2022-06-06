Advertisement

Managing anxiety after a mass shooting

As many parts of the nation see gun violence in everyday places, anxiety surrounding these...
As many parts of the nation see gun violence in everyday places, anxiety surrounding these events becomes more common.(MGN)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A study from American Psychological Association found one-third of adults say fear of mass shootings prevents them from going some places.

As many parts of the nation see gun violence in everyday places, anxiety surrounding these events becomes more common. Mental health professionals say it’s clear: acts of violence around the world do impact mental health.

Kim Penberthy, Professor of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences with UVA’s School of Medicine, said acknowledging that fear and talking about it with loved ones is a good place to start.

“In response to these mass shootings, these racially motivated shootings, these sort of violence we’re seeing, we will have all kinds of emotions, and we need to honor that,” said Penberthy.

It’s also important to realize you don’t have to solve the problem to find or provide comfort.

“Share that with each other, and really respect those emotions,” Penberthy said.

Taking care of yourself, performing random acts of kindness or donating to relief efforts may help manage anxiety. Many areas accept money for families affected by this tragedy, and getting involved in advocacy can be impactful.

“Getting involved that way can help so much to empower us to feel like we can make something good come from something bad,” she said.

While those efforts may relieve anxiety for many, others may need more attention to manage their anxiety. Penberthy said if feelings of fear are keeping you from leaving your house, it may be time to seek medical attention.

“If you’re thinking about it all the time, if you refuse to go out in public or to public activities, you really change your functioning, then it is time to sort of get help,” she said.

In many cases, tragic events may cause anxiety to resurface or to surface for the first time, Penberthy said. If you don’t feel relief by changing smaller habits, there’s treatment available.

Penberthy said in many cases, overwhelming yourself with information can cause anxiety, so limit your time watching and reading news or checking social media.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA one church in...
Fishersville Church holds gas giveaway
Charleigh Paluszak has been safely located, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.
Waynesboro PD: Missing juvenile safely located
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
In Waynesboro city and community leaders conducted a workshop from Thursday to Saturday to come...
Waynesboro looking to revitalize historic Port Republic neighborhood
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman

Latest News

The University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA Cancer Center will award grants to organizations working to end cancer disparities
With temperatures in the 90s this week, it’s important to take note of how you’re feeling when...
Paying attention to your body is key for beating the heat, doctors say
Doctors concerned about these over-the-counter medications
UVA: Doctors concerned about suicide attempts among kids by poisoning with OTC medications
United Health Foundation releases new study
Health United Foundation: drug overdoses increasing in Virginia for those 65+