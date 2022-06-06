Planets display neat alignment starting this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - In this first full week of June, it will be a pretty quiet week up in the sky but a neat planet alignment starts occurring this week.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining only 4 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, June 13th, we’ll have 14 hours and 49 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 11 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise stays at 5:51 am while sunset moves from 8:36 pm to 8:40 pm. The day length will be just 2 minutes away from the longest day of the year which occurs on the summer solstice, Tuesday, June 21st.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

The International Space Station will not be visible in the sky this week as no passes will occur at night.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon Tuesday, June 7th, 10:48 am Full Moon Tuesday, June 14th, 7:51 am Third Quarter Moon Monday, June 20th, 11:10 pm New Moon Tuesday, June 28th, 10:52 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Tuesday, June 14th at 7:51 am and is known as the Strawberry Moon. This is because in North America, strawberries are harvested around this time. Some other names for this moon include the Rose Moon and Hot Moon which represents the beginning of summer heat.

Other Interesting Events

Starting Friday, June 10th, planets will make a neat alignment in the sky. You’ll be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn with unaided eyes if you look in the east-northeastern part of the sky in the early morning before dawn. The planets will be arranged in the order that the distance it is away from the sun. This will last through the rest of June. To add more to the sky, the moon will be also visible with the five planets from June 18th to June 27th.

On Saturday, June 11th, Venus will pass by the planet Uranus in the eastern sky in the early morning before sunset. You’ll be able to view the two planets together in the same eyepiece of a telescope. It will be tricky to see the planet Uranus as Venus will be much brighter. The early morning of Sunday, June 12th, will be another potential opportunity to see these two together.

