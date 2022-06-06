Advertisement

Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight

A 12-year-old is taken into custody after pulling out a weapon and robbing a Michigan gas station, police said. (Source: WWMT/CNN)
By WWMT staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Mich. (WWMT)  - Police said they took a 12-year-old boy into custody last week after the kid pulled out a weapon and robbed a gas station.

They said the suspect didn’t give a reason for his actions.

Armed robberies are not too common in small towns like Hartford. But when the suspect is this young, even law enforcement veterans said they are surprised.

“It flabbergasts me that a young person, broad daylight, no mask, would walk right in the business with other customers, announce an armed robbery,” said Lt. Michael Prince of the Hartford Police Department.

Police said a 12-year-old boy took a gun out of a locked cabinet in his home, went to a Marathon gas station and pointed the gun at a clerk, demanding money.

The clerk asked if the boy was serious, and police said the 12-year-old then pointed the gun at the ceiling and pulled the trigger.

“It’s very concerning. The school shootings that we’re seeing everyday, the violence we’re seeing in churches. I think the father had good intentions, but I think he learned a valuable lesson that he needs to secure the firearm even better than he did because the young man was able to pry the door open,” Prince said.

Police said the clerk then gave a few thousand dollars to the boy, who put the money in a backpack and ran off.

But law enforcement from several agencies responded within 90 seconds and caught the boy in a nearby parking lot.

“He pretty much did not lie about anything. He will not give us his exact reason. He said it wasn’t for the money. But he would not tell us,” Prince said. “It was recorded on high-definition, three different cameras at the business. I just don’t know what was going on in this young guy’s mind.”

All the money and the loaded gun were recovered. The boy was taken to the juvenile detention center in Allegan County.

Copyright 2022 WWMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA one church in...
Fishersville Church holds gas giveaway
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
In Waynesboro city and community leaders conducted a workshop from Thursday to Saturday to come...
Waynesboro looking to revitalize historic Port Republic neighborhood
Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Monday, May 23, 2022.
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
On Saturday, the Harrisonburg Democratic party held a caucus for city council elections coming...
Fleming, Robinson win Democratic nominations for Harrisonburg City Council

Latest News

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with new bun choices – 2 tops or 2 bottoms
In this photo provided by Regal Air, musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled...
Dog reunited with owner months after disappearing from checkpoint
Dogged by scandals, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a possible ouster by his...
British PM faces potential ouster
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon