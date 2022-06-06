Rain makes a return

MONDAY: A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s. Some clouds through the evening and also into the overnight. Turning pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Turning completely cloudy early in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers arriving in the area after 9 am. Scattered showers will stick around until around the evening commute. Not a washout. Breezy for the afternoon. Warm during the day and turning humid as the day progresses. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Plenty of clouds for the evening with a stray shower possible. Staying cloudy throughout the evening with decreasing clouds overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing after midnight in the Valley. Humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early in the morning for the Valley. Staying dry for the morning into the early afternoon. Scattered showers and storms firing up after 1 pm. Not a wash out, and not everyone will see rain. Very warm and also humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the area. We will continue to have scattered activity through the evening and overnight. Humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and temperatures rising into the 70s. Keeping the sunshine throughout the day with a couple clouds and very warm. Humidity drops throughout the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Clouds will increase throughout the day and it will be very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Feeling comfortable with lower humidity. Turning completely cloudy through the evening and overnight with scattered showers arriving after sunset. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s. Staying cloudy with scattered showers mainly early in the day. Showers turn spotty for the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Turning partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds around for the day and feeling warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight. Very pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

