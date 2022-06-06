Advertisement

Resource to help you find free COVID-19 treatment

Paxlovid
Paxlovid(WBAY)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Test To Treat is a federally-supported online resource that shows you where to get free COVID-19 medication near you.

All you have to is type in your zip code, and it lists participating pharmacies.

“The government started the Test to Treat program. The Test to Treat program are pharmacies and other facilities throughout the state that offer medication at no cost. There’s no charge to the patient for getting that script filled,” Doctor Brooke Rossheim with the Virginia Department of Health said. “Most people we are steering towards the oral agent Paxlovid. That is our number one treatment recommendation at this point, which goes along with what NIH is saying and so you’re going to need that assessment with a medical provider to see if Paxlovid is right for you.”

According to the CDC, Paxlovid continues to be recommended for early-stage treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 for people at high risk for progression to severe disease.

“So a person must have symptoms,” Dr. Rossheim said. “It doesn’t have to be severe symptoms, it could literally be just one symptom of a runny nose. A person who is purely and totally asymptomatic is not going to qualify for treatment.”

Rossheim says the first step to getting medication for COVID-19 is to take a test to see if you are positive. The doctor wants everyone to use the free tests the federal government is distributing.

“We’re now in round three of free tests. So if you’ve already ordered free tests for rounds one and two, you can now order a third round, in which case they will send you eight free tests. Actually, I just ordered a third round and I got 10 of them. So that was the deal. So please take advantage of the federal government’s free at home testing,” Rossheim said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA one church in...
Fishersville Church holds gas giveaway
Charleigh Paluszak has been safely located, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.
Waynesboro PD: Missing juvenile safely located
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
In Waynesboro city and community leaders conducted a workshop from Thursday to Saturday to come...
Waynesboro looking to revitalize historic Port Republic neighborhood
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman

Latest News

What’s next for Councilman Chris Jones after Saturday’s caucus
What’s next for Councilman Chris Jones after Saturday’s caucus
Air3 flies over downtown Harrisonburg.
Best.Weekend.Ever. event returning to downtown Harrisonburg on June 18
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
Virginia REAL ID
Virginians must get REAL ID by May 3, 2023
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is facing a lawsuit from a group of six parents and teachers...
Harrisonburg Schools face lawsuit over gender identity policy