SummerStage at the Blackburn returns to Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “Almost inevitably musicians are getting this really unique opportunity to play together. There is something about playing outside, that makes it just that more magical,” Nancy Anderson, creative director for SummerStage at the Blackburn, explained.

In Staunton, the SummerStage at the Blackburn concert series is bringing local and national musicians to the Queen City every Friday this summer.

“We started it last summer when we thought the pandemic was ending—trying to take advantage of this incredible redevelopment of the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center,” Ethan McSweeny, the event’s managing partner, explained.

This will be the second SummerStage event McSweeny and his wife Nancy Anderson have brought to Staunton.

“We thought it was important as we were in our second year of the pandemic, to get artists back to work,” Anderson said. “There were so many musicians who were out of work with all of the shutdowns, we thought outdoor concerts where social distancing was possible was a great way to get artists back to work and get people back into the habit of seeing live performers.”

The event will occur, rain or shine, with an indoor option depending on the weather. The couple partners with the Blackburn to make it all happen. The concerts not only serve the community but allow the musicians to connect with other musicians, locally and nationally.

“Whenever you are in a social situation, trying to think of what to say can sometimes be hard but musicians can always think of what to play,” Anderson said. “It is a heart connection that always happens between musicians, that is somewhat unique.”

McSweeny says people can expect of a mix of music genres over the summer. Concerts are Friday nights from Memorial to Labor Day. this Friday, Everyday Everybody (fka AZTEC SUN) is scheduled to perform. To buy tickets, click here.

SUMMERSTAGE AT THE BLACKBURN IS BACK!! We are back with an unbeatable combination of great music performed by... Posted by SummerStage at The Blackburn on Monday, May 2, 2022

