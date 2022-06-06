Valley pageant winner raises money for suicide prevention, looking for business to match

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mental health issues affect people of all ages, and one local pageant winner from Grottoes is looking to help those struggling through a fundraiser.

With the help of her mom, 9-year-old Damiah Morrison held a bake sale last month in Elkton, as part of an ongoing fundraiser for the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Damiah raised $700, and local businesses donated baked goods for the sale, as well as homemade cupcakes prepared by Damiah and her mom. She says she just wants to remind people they’re not alone.

“I wanted to do the fight against suicide so I can help people... with a family problem, friend problems and just to make sure that they’re not lonely sad or just to make sure that they know that people love them,” Damiah said.

Damiah says she is still fundraising and is challenging any local businesses to match her fundraising efforts.

To learn more or donate, click here.

