Virginians must get REAL ID by May 3, 2023

Come May of next year, Virginians will need a Real ID to fly anywhere in the United States
Virginia REAL ID
Virginia REAL ID(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Come May of next year, Virginians will need a Real ID to fly anywhere in the United States.

The deadline kept getting push back due to the pandemic. REAL IDs look like a driver’s license but have a star at the top to let TSA know that you have a REAL ID. The cards are a form of federally approved identification.

The need for REAL ID stems from the Aviation Transportation Security Act following 9/11 which created TSA and eventually lead to the REAL ID Act signed in 2005. This provides a more standard and secure way for TSA to check the identity of people traveling by air. All 50 states will eventually roll out their own Real ID plan that meets the federal requirements.

“This was the best way so every state has a way of identifying their cards. Could be a star, could be a plane, could be what every state decides to do, but they’re using the same process,” said Chuck Burke TSA’s Federal Security Director for Central and Southern Virginia.

In order to get a REAL ID, you need to show certain documents to prove that you’re legally in the US and have state residency.

“Many Virginians will bring an unexpired US passport or a birth certificate for legal presence and identity; they’ll bring their Social Security card and their valid driver’s license displaying their current physical credential...physical street address and a utility bill with the same address,” explained Linda Ford DMV Commissioner.

You can get a REAL ID when you go to renew your driver’s license at the DMV. You can also get a REAL ID identification card instead if you don’t have a driver’s license. It’s recommended to make an appointment ahead of time because you have to go to the DMV in-person in order to get your REAL ID. You can fill out the application to get one online up to 30 days before your appointment, and then bring the documents you need to your appointment.

“A REAL ID-compliant credentials are available for a one-time $10 fee in addition to the standard driver’s license fees,” Ford said.

The DMV reports that 2.5 million Virginians already have a REAL ID.

