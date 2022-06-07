Advertisement

Augusta Health to add drive-thru vaccine clinics for ages 5-11

If you can’t make it to the first clinic, the second is scheduled for June 21.
If you can't make it to the first clinic, the second is scheduled for June 21.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District, Augusta Health is offering a 5-11-year-old COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday, June 8, from 3-6 p.m. at Augusta Health Primary Care, Waynesboro (201 Lew Dewitt Blvd, Waynesboro, VA  22980.)

If you can’t make it to the first clinic, the second is scheduled for June 21. To register your child’s Pfizer dose, click here.

If you would like more information about vaccine eligibility, please visit the vaccine appointments section of the Augusta Health website.

