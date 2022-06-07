Best.Weekend.Ever. event returning to downtown Harrisonburg on June 18

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The second-ever Best.Weekend.Ever. event is coming back to the downtown Harrisonburg scene on Saturday, June 18.

Hosted by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, Best.Weekend.Ever. has a jam-packed schedule with events for all ages of people that are happening all day long.

You can support local businesses participating in the Sidewalk Sale, listen to live music, stop by the Pop-Up Pride Celebration or the World Refugee Day Celebration, or Sip and Stroll around downtown.

The Sip and Stroll will allow those 21+ to grab an alcoholic beverage and enjoy it while strolling within the downtown event footprint. More than 20 different restaurants, breweries, or cideries are participating.

Jennifer Bayes, HDR’s event planner, said past events that included a Sip and Stroll really made an impact on local businesses.

“Winter Wonderfest in December had a Sip and Stroll and a bunch of activities and a lot of downtown businesses had their best sales day ever since opening. It’s great bringing that revenue into the city and give people more reasons to love living in Harrisonburg,” Bayes said.

Best.Weekend.Ever. events are happening from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Explore More will have their free play day at the museum and they’ll have some of their farm day stuff, so some cows, an ambulance,” Bayes said. “That’ll be in the kid’s zone which will also have crafts and we’re doing a community mural over there near Jimmy Madison’s.”

Last year’s Best.Weekend.Ever. happened over Labor Day Weekend and drew around 5,000 people to downtown Harrisonburg. Bayes said they are expecting 7,000 people to attend on June 18.

