Eastern Mennonite volleyball alum serving as interim athletic director

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The summer months are often a downtime for college student-athletes but the job of an athletic director is a year-round commitment.

Eastern Mennonite interim athletic director Carrie Bert is leading the Royals as teams prepare for the upcoming fall seasons of play.

Bert was a standout volleyball player at EMU and ranks fifth in program history with 293 career blocks. She also excelled in the classroom, graduating with a liberal arts degree and elementary school licensure with coaching and music minors.

For the past two years, Bert has served as the Royals’ assistant athletic director, where she was the highest-ranked woman in the athletic department. After the retirement of longtime athletic director Dave King, Bert was promoted to the top of EMU Athletics.

“This place is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I want student-athletes to have the same type of transformational experience I had, and this gives me a lot of energy and drive.”

This summer, Bert is overseeing preseason activities that include scheduling, transportation, and personnel management.

“The top person has to make decisions more often,” said Bert. “This adds more pressure but I have a lot of excitement and energy for this work.”

The Royals will start formal competition this fall.

