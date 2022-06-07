Advertisement

Eastern Mennonite volleyball alum serving as interim athletic director

Carrie Bert
Carrie Bert(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The summer months are often a downtime for college student-athletes but the job of an athletic director is a year-round commitment.

Eastern Mennonite interim athletic director Carrie Bert is leading the Royals as teams prepare for the upcoming fall seasons of play.

Bert was a standout volleyball player at EMU and ranks fifth in program history with 293 career blocks. She also excelled in the classroom, graduating with a liberal arts degree and elementary school licensure with coaching and music minors.

For the past two years, Bert has served as the Royals’ assistant athletic director, where she was the highest-ranked woman in the athletic department. After the retirement of longtime athletic director Dave King, Bert was promoted to the top of EMU Athletics.

“This place is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I want student-athletes to have the same type of transformational experience I had, and this gives me a lot of energy and drive.”

This summer, Bert is overseeing preseason activities that include scheduling, transportation, and personnel management.

“The top person has to make decisions more often,” said Bert. “This adds more pressure but I have a lot of excitement and energy for this work.”

The Royals will start formal competition this fall.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA one church in...
Fishersville Church holds gas giveaway
Charleigh Paluszak has been safely located, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.
Waynesboro PD: Missing juvenile safely located
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
In Waynesboro city and community leaders conducted a workshop from Thursday to Saturday to come...
Waynesboro looking to revitalize historic Port Republic neighborhood
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman

Latest News

Page County
Stanley dog park approved by Board of Supervisors
Inaugural half-marathon coming to the Valley
Inaugural half-marathon coming to Harrisonburg
What’s next for Councilman Chris Jones after Saturday’s caucus
What’s next for Councilman Chris Jones after Saturday’s caucus
Air3 flies over downtown Harrisonburg.
Best.Weekend.Ever. event returning to downtown Harrisonburg on June 18