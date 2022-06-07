FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday

TUESDAY: A mild but humid evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Plenty of clouds for the evening, decreasing some in the overnight. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for the evening and overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing after midnight across the area. Humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening that could be strong to severe and cause localized flooding.

A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early in the morning across the area. Staying dry for the morning into the early afternoon. Scattered showers and storms firing up after 2pm. Strong to severe storms are possible with any storm in the afternoon with damaging winds and hail the main threats. We could also see localized flooding with any storm. Very warm and also humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the area for the evening. Showers and storms turn more widespread after sunset. Any storm could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats. Localized flooding cannot be ruled out with any storm. The severe threat will last until around 1/2am with a few spotty showers leftover for late in the overnight. Humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and warm. Temperatures rising into the 70s. Abundant sunshine in the afternoon and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity will decrease throughout the day as it will feel very comfortable in the afternoon. Humidity continue to be low into the weekend and next week.

A warm and beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s. A few passing clouds throughout the evening and overnight, otherwise clear. Very pleasant and refreshing with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day and it will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Feeling comfortable with lower humidity. Turning completely cloudy through the evening and overnight with scattered showers arriving after sunset and sticking around through the overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s. Staying cloudy with scattered showers continuing into the early afternoon. Showers turn spotty for the late afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Turning partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with a stray shower possible. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and feeling warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight. Very pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Very warm but not humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

