Fort Defiance softball carries perfect record into state tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Fort Defiance High School softball team enters the VHSL Class 3 state tournament with a perfect record.

“The grit and the heart that they have to get through, they never give up,” said Fort Defiance head coach Todd Wood. “They’ll play until the final pitch.”

The Indians are 22-0 overall after winning the Region 3C Championship last week. Fort earned dramatic, come-from-behind wins over Spotswood and Turner Ashby in the region semifinals and region championship.

“Being the No. 1 team in the region and being undefeated, we always have a target on our back,” said Fort Defiance senior pitcher Lilian Berry, a Penn State signee who hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the victory over Spotswood. “Every team is going to play their best game against us and that’s what we want.”

Berry continued: “You know, there’s pressure but we’re used to it and so the nerves are kind of out and we are just playing our game.”

By winning the region title, Fort Defiance earned the right to host a Class 3 state quarterfinal. The Indians are scheduled to host Cave Spring at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We have definitely had to come back from a few battles during games,” said Fort Defiance senior second baseman McKenna Mace. “We have been down a few times in the past but we really just worked together as a team and made adjustments when we needed to and just that’s kind of what has helped us along this path.”

