Advertisement

Gas expected to spike above $5 as experts forecast higher crude oil prices

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next...
Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to budget a little more for that summer road trip.

As prices at gas pumps climb near $5 a gallon in most of the United States, the worst may still be to come.

Oil prices are the biggest component affecting gas prices, and Goldman Sachs is now forecasting crude oil will average $140 a barrel this summer.

Oil is currently about $120 a barrel.

It would mean that gas prices would spike even higher, in order to incentivize new production and discourage consumption.

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is facing a lawsuit from a group of six parents and teachers...
Harrisonburg Schools face lawsuit over gender identity policy
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting along the 1300 block of...
Shooting investigation in Harrisonburg
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
Queen City Mischief and Magic, 2019
Grab your wand! Queen City Mischief and Magic is back
The airplanes took part in a flyover that started in Staunton, then made flyovers in...
D-Day Squadron airplanes arrive at Dynamic Aviation

Latest News

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis at several sites.
RCPS to provide Summer Food Service Program
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb....
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms
The busiest times of day for security checks at 10 major US airports
Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: ‘What are you doing?’
This undated photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison...
US woman pleads guilty to leading Islamic State battalion