Inaugural half-marathon coming to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The sport of running has grown significantly over the past few years. A recent study shows a 65% increase in participation during the height of the pandemic, with over 50 million people running or jogging in 2020.

Now, local residents have a chance to join the movement.

This October, the Harrisonburg Half-Marathon will debut in the Shenandoah Valley. The event will take place along the new Friendly City Trail, which runs through parks, golf course paths, and neighborhood streets.

The Harrisonburg Half-Marathon will be hosted by VA Momentum, a community-focused wellness group working to make running more accessible in the Valley.

“People are excited about accomplishing goals,” said VA Momentum co-founder Kevin Gibson. “The running community here has been growing for a long time.”

VA Momentum is offering a fourteen-week training plan leading up to the race. Runners who will be participating in the half-marathon will be able to train with Excel Rocktown Running free of charge.

“Harrisonburg is a base camp for the outdoors,” added Gibson. “We have so many great amenities in the city.”

There will also be a Finish Line Beer Garden where runners can celebrate with drinks from local breweries.

Runners can preregister for the event here.

