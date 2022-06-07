Advertisement

March For Our Lives rally happening in Staunton Saturday amid recent national gun violence

One march will be taking place at the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton on Saturday, June 11.
One march will be taking place at the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton on Saturday, June 11.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After several mass shootings across the country, many will be out this weekend protesting gun violence nationwide.

March For Our Lives was a movement that started after the Parkland, Florida shooting in 2018.

Here in the Valley, one will be taking place at the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton on Saturday, June 11.

”It’s frustrating that we’re still having to do this but we’re not giving up,” Jennifer Kitchen, one of the organizers of Saturday’s rally, said.

Although most march, Staunton will be holding a rally instead.

”One of the things I hope comes out of all of these marches nationwide is conversation. We need to be coming together, having reasonable conversation about reasonable solutions,” Kitchen said.

Staunton held a local march back in 2018 and is joining in with the national march again this year.

The national March For Our Lives will be happening in Washington, DC at noon on Saturday. In Staunton, the rally begins at 10 a.m.

”When you talk about the issues and just the basics of the issue, people agree on a lot more than they think they do. All of us want to feel safe in our homes, all of us want our children to feel safe in their schools,” Kitchen said.

If you want more information on how to get involved nationally or locally in gun legislation efforts, Kitchen recommends visiting https://momsdemandaction.org/.

