RCPS to provide Summer Food Service Program

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis at several sites.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. This is in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites as follows, weekdays from July 12, 2022 – July 29, 2022, Breakfast 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.:

  • Cub Run Elementary School
  • Elkton Elementary School
  • Elkton Middle School
  • Fulks Run Elementary School
  • J Frank Hillyard Middle School
  • John C Myers Elementary School
  • John Wayland Elementary School
  • Lacey Spring Elementary School
  • McGaheysville Elementary School
  • Montevideo Middle School
  • Mountain View Elementary School
  • Ottobine Elementary School
  • Peak View Elementary School
  • Plains Elementary School
  • Pleasant Valley Elementary School
  • River Bend Elementary School
  • South River Elementary School
  • Wilbur Pence Middle School

