RCPS to provide Summer Food Service Program

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. This is in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites as follows, weekdays from July 12, 2022 – July 29, 2022, Breakfast 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.:

Cub Run Elementary School

Elkton Elementary School

Elkton Middle School

Fulks Run Elementary School

J Frank Hillyard Middle School

John C Myers Elementary School

John Wayland Elementary School

Lacey Spring Elementary School

McGaheysville Elementary School

Montevideo Middle School

Mountain View Elementary School

Ottobine Elementary School

Peak View Elementary School

Plains Elementary School

Pleasant Valley Elementary School

River Bend Elementary School

South River Elementary School

Wilbur Pence Middle School

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.