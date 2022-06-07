Shooting investigation in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting along the 1300 block of Goldfinch Drive.

According to police, an officer on patrol heard gunshots and so did some people who live in the area who called 911 to report it. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Monday night. When investigators arrived, they found shell casings and an occupied home appeared to have been struck by the rounds.

A police spokesperson said the suspect or suspects were possibly in a dark colored unknown type of vehicle.

Police said there were no injuries reported. Officers were canvassing the area as of Monday night.

Anybody with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact HPD at 540-434-4436 or Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.

