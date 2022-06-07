Advertisement

Stanley dog park approved by Board of Supervisors

Page County
Page County(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - After a vote from the Page County Board of Supervisors, the town of Stanley will be building the county’s first dog park.

The town proposed to build the park on a piece of property on Hawksbill Park Road adjacent to Hawksbill Recreation Park and Pool. The park would include a 50 ft by 50 ft area for small dogs and a 100 ft by 100 ft area for large dogs.

It would include water features for dogs to cool off, things to climb and jump on, as well as trees, flowers, and benches for people.

The park will be called Bailey Legacy Dog Park. It will be funded by a Page County man named Donald Feliciano who wants to honor the dog who stayed by his side after he was hit by a truck back in 2012.

“His dog Bailey stayed with him until the Police and rescue squad got there. Of course, the dog has died over the last couple of years but he wants to leave something in the legacy of his dog so we’re building the dog park in memory of Bailey. He is financing the entire dog park,” said Terry Pettit, Stanley Town Manager.

The dog park will connect to the Hawksbill Recreation Park with brick walkways that would also allow people to dedicate bricks in memory of their own dogs. The town also hopes to add to the property in the future.

“Later on, since we’re building in here now, we’re looking at putting in a campground and miniature golf course to go along with the dog park to have activities for everyone,” said Pettit.

You can find the full agenda for Monday's meeting here.

