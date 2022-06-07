Advertisement

Town of Shenandoah rescue squad transfers to Page County

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Back in May, the Page County Board of Supervisors bought the rescue squad building in the Town of Shenandoah.

“Ultimately what ended up occurring is the county purchased the building and one of the ambulances to ensure that we could provide uninterrupted EMS coverage,” Matt Cronin, director of emergency services with Page County Fire-EMS, said.

Prior to that, in December 2021, the Shenandoah Volunteer Rescue squad made the decision to disband as an entity. They transferred their assets over to the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company.

Some volunteers ultimately went to the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company to continue serving their town.

However, Cronin said unfortunately the Town of Shenandoah’s rescue squad, like many across the country, didn’t have enough volunteers.

“The career staff funded by the county has been in that station for 24 hours 365 since around 2018 to 2019,” Cronin said.

The county had seen an increase in call volumes and wanted to provide 24-hour uninterrupted coverage to the Town of Shenandoah and surrounding portions of the county, thus the reason for the transition.

“There is no lapse in EMS coverage in that town and you know if they call 911 an ambulance will be responding,” Cronin said.

