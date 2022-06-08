Advertisement

2 arrested after 5 young children test positive for drugs, police say

Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody...
Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody Tuesday, police said.(Rock Hill PD)
By WBTV staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two people are facing charges after five young children tested positive for drugs in South Carolina, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, detectives were notified that the Department of Social Services (DSS) was investigating a home following an incident that happened June 2.

A joint investigation revealed that children in the home, ages 1 to 5, tested positive for illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Police arrested Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, and Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, for exposing the five children to “illicit substances that placed them at an unreasonable risk of harm,” a news release said.

Knuckles and Baxter were taken into custody Tuesday.

Police did not clarify the couple’s relation to the children.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is facing a lawsuit from a group of six parents and teachers...
Harrisonburg Schools face lawsuit over gender identity policy
Drivers on I-81
Motorists should take alternate routes as VDOT repairs I-81 sinkhole in Shenandoah County
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting along the 1300 block of...
Shooting investigation in Harrisonburg
Bob Bean and Danny Wheeler recall their experiences through the murder of Sammy Wheeler.
30 years later: Augusta-area murder victim’s brother looks back
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
A bear and coyote were caught on camera together in Minnesota.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Could a bear and coyote be friends?
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson...
6 Special Olympics participants from Haiti are missing, officials say
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, is scheduled to be...
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution