City of Staunton observes Juneteenth, schedules modified

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in its history, the City of Staunton will be officially observing Juneteenth on Monday, June 20.

According to a fact sheet updated by the Congressional Research Service on June 21, 2021, Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence Day.

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, TX, and announced the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery. Although the Emancipation Proclamation came two and a half years earlier on January 1, 1863, many enslavers continued to hold enslaved Black people captive after the announcement, so Juneteenth became a symbolic date representing African American freedom.”

The report also noted that Texans have been celebrating the occasion since 1866. Juneteenth became an official Virginia state and federal holiday 2021.

City Council voted to add the holiday at its regular meeting on February 11, 2021, and then followed with a proclamation honoring the holiday in June of 2021. City Council will issue another proclamation at its June 9 meeting and will begin observing the holiday each year.

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20.

Real Estate Taxes

Real estate taxes can be paid without penalty through Tuesday, June 21 in the treasurer’s office in City Hall, online, by mail, phone or drop box. More information on paying real taxes can be found on the website at www.ci.staunton.va.us/payment.

Shop & Dine Out in Downtown

Beverley Street closure for Shop & Dine Out in Downtown will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

Refuse Collection

Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, June 20 will be collected on Wednesday, June 22.

Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will receive trash collection on Wednesday, June 22 and the regularly scheduled Saturday, June 25.

Recycling Center Hours

The Recycling Center will be closed Monday, June 20 and will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, June 21.

Parks and Recreation

The main offices of parks and recreation, located at Montgomery Hall Park, will be closed on Monday, June 20. Summer camps will be closed; however, pools at both Montgomery Hall Park and Gypsy Hill Park will be open during regular hours. For additional information, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/recreation.

Library Hours

The Staunton Public Library will be closed on Monday, June 20, and return to its normal schedule on Tuesday, June 21. The outdoor book drop will be open for returns, and digital books and other online resources are available 24/7 at www.StauntonLibrary.org.

Voter Registration

The registrar’s office will be open for emergency ballots only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the office at 540-332-3840 with questions.

Administrative Office Hours

The City of Staunton’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

Contact

For more information on trash and recycling, contact Public Works at 540-332-3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540-332-3902.

For more information about administrative offices, call 540-332-3812.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.