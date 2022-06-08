Advertisement

COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the Valley

Number of cases by report date for CSHD.
Number of cases by report date for CSHD.(Virginia Department of Health)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is urging people around the Valley to stay alert as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

As of June 2, Augusta County is experiencing a high COVID-19 community level, which refers to how COVID-19 is impacting health care systems, while Staunton and Waynesboro have medium levels. Rockingham County and Harrisonburg have low COVID-19 community levels.

The COVID-19 Community Level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days, so even a locality with low community levels can still be experiencing a rise in cases.

Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said it continues to administer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, which she said are especially important now.

“As we get into the season where people might be traveling for vacations, weddings, graduations, what have you, throughout the summer months, it’s really important that you are taking those additional precautions to ensure your safety and the safety of others,” Shelton said.

In June, all of the CSHD vaccine clinics will be held on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department and the Waynesboro Health Department.

Between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a staff lunch where no appointments will be available. Walk-ins are available, but you can secure your spot here. All doses, including boosters, of Pfizer and Moderna will be available for ages 5+.

“When in doubt, take a COVID-19 test and make sure that you isolate until you receive a negative test if you do not take a rapid one when you get the results in about 15 minutes,” Shelton said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

