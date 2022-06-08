Family to hold event in remembrance of Kelly Bergh-Dove

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - This Saturday, June 18, marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Kelly Bergh-Dove. The 20-year-old was abducted while working overnight at a Harrisonburg gas station in 1982.

In 2020, the Harrisonburg Police Department reopened the investigation into Dove’s unsolved disappearance.

On Saturday, June 25th Dove’s family and friends will host an event at Wildwood Park in Bridgewater to remember Kelly and celebrate her life.

“It’s not to grieve over Kelly,” said Elaine Bergh, Dove’s sister. “She would want us to keep living and so I want to celebrate her memory is what I want to do and let people know she’s still out there somewhere and whoever did this is as well.”

Bergh said she wants to make sure people don’t forget Kelly and what happened to her.

“Just keep remembering her, keep her face out there,” she said.

