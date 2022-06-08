Advertisement

Family to hold event in remembrance of Kelly Bergh-Dove

Friday, June 17th marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Kelly Bergh-Dove. The then...
Friday, June 17th marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Kelly Bergh-Dove. The then 20-year-old Dove was abducted while working overnight at a Harrisonburg gas station in 1982.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - This Saturday, June 18, marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Kelly Bergh-Dove. The 20-year-old was abducted while working overnight at a Harrisonburg gas station in 1982.

In 2020, the Harrisonburg Police Department reopened the investigation into Dove’s unsolved disappearance.

On Saturday, June 25th Dove’s family and friends will host an event at Wildwood Park in Bridgewater to remember Kelly and celebrate her life.

“It’s not to grieve over Kelly,” said Elaine Bergh, Dove’s sister. “She would want us to keep living and so I want to celebrate her memory is what I want to do and let people know she’s still out there somewhere and whoever did this is as well.”

Bergh said she wants to make sure people don’t forget Kelly and what happened to her.

“Just keep remembering her, keep her face out there,” she said.

WHSV will have more coverage on the anniversary of Dove’s disappearance in the coming weeks.

You can learn more about the June 25th event here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is facing a lawsuit from a group of six parents and teachers...
Harrisonburg Schools face lawsuit over gender identity policy
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting along the 1300 block of...
Shooting investigation in Harrisonburg
Drivers on I-81
Motorists should take alternate routes as VDOT repairs I-81 sinkhole in Shenandoah County
The airplanes took part in a flyover that started in Staunton, then made flyovers in...
D-Day Squadron airplanes arrive at Dynamic Aviation
Queen City Mischief and Magic, 2019
Grab your wand! Queen City Mischief and Magic is back

Latest News

Massanutten Resort is gearing up for a big renewable energy project. The resort is planning to...
Planning Commission approves 4-acre solar facility at Massanutten Resort
On Tuesday the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority held two community input...
Harrisonburg Housing Authority holds community input meetings on proposed massive development
Town of Shenandoah rescue squad transfers to Page County
Town of Shenandoah rescue squad transfers to Page County
30 years later: Augusta-area murder victim’s brother looks back
30 years later: Augusta-area murder victim’s brother looks back