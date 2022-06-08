Frontier Culture Museum summer camps gives kids first-hand look at history

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After a two-year hiatus and some adjustments due to COVID-19 protocols, the Frontier Culture Museum welcomed back kids to their summer camps.

Although this year the campers are dressed in matching t-shirts and not historical outfits, they are still learning dance, song, cooking, and other activities kids participated in hundreds of years ago.

Throughout the week-long sessions, campers ages 5-13 learn about and interpret historical events from different centuries and countries.

“It’s kind of a way to kind of wake up that hunger for history that these are real people we’re actually talking about in your little history textbooks. So they’re actually seeing activities, doing activities, understanding that kids like to play. Kids like to play throughout human history,” Associate Director of Education Rachel Sites said.

Sites says on the final day of camp, parents are invited to the museum to see what the kids have learned about history throughout the week. To learn more about the camp and other information about the Frontier Culture Museum, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.