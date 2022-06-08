Harrisonburg drivers feel pain at the pump

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pain at the pump is continuing around the country and in the Shenandoah Valley as gas prices continue to rise. The price of gas in Harrisonburg is inching closer to the dreaded $5.00 per gallon price.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Virginia on Wednesday was $4.77 a gallon. Across the Valley, the average was $4.66 compared to the $4.95 average nationwide.

Drivers in the Friendly City say they’re having to make changes to accommodate the costs.

“I try to do 20 dollars at a time but that really doesn’t get too much gas no more,” said Jeremy Kite, a Rockingham County resident. “I’ve had to charge more for mowing grass, me and my wife have to share a car it’s crazy.”

Jonathan Dejesus is a DoorDash driver in Harrisonburg. He said he’s had to stop making trips outside the city in order to save money at the pump.

“I don’t go out of Harrisonburg. I just stay right here because I mean 20 bucks is two days’ worth of gas, less maybe a day and a half,” said Dejesus.

Dejesus said he used to fill his tank every time he got gas but because of the rising prices, he no longer can.

“I might go and get a moped because I’m not able to afford that, that’s too much money. Gas is way too expensive,” he said.

The $4.66 per gallon average gas price in Harrisonburg on Wednesday was the highest recorded average price so far this year.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.