Harrisonburg Housing Authority holds community input meetings on proposed massive development

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority held two community input meetings at the Lucy Simms Center to discuss a nearly 1,000 unit proposed town center development it is hoping to build off of Erickson Avenue.

The proposed Bluestone Town Center is one of the housing authority’s most ambitious projects to date. During the meeting, HRHA shared the vision of the project and gathered feedback from community members.

The proposed development would be built on a large property near the intersection of Erikson Avenue and Garbers Church Road. It would include several different types of housing.

“Homeownership for individuals at 80% to 120% of the median income, affordable rentals for individuals at 80 %to 60% of the median income, and then we’ll plan to project base vouchers there. 75 vouchers to allow for individuals at 30% of the median income to be able to get housing there,” said Michael Wong, Executive Director of HRHA.

HRHA recently completed a traffic study for the project and held the meetings on Tuesday to begin gathering community feedback before submitting its rezoning application for the property to the city.

A number of people who live near the property who attended the meeting say they are opposed to the project. They expressed concerns about it size and the level of congestion and traffic it would bring to the area.

“Some of the issues that we’ve heard are traffic, concern with the increased traffic in that specific area. Also concerns about the impact on the schools in regard to how many individuals are going to school and the costs associated with that,” said Wong.

During the meetings, Wong was joined by members of the Equity Plus development team which is partnering with HRHA on the project.

After gathering public feedback the Housing Authority plans to work with Equity Plus on potential tweaks to the proposal. It hopes to submit its rezoning application to the city in July.

The project would then go before the Harrisonburg Planning Commission in August and then to City Council for final approval in September.

