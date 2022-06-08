Peer mentors write song for Spotswood High School special education class

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Dodson is going into his 30th year as a multiple disabilities teacher at Spotswood High School, starting back in 1992.

“I was promised at the end of the year I could have any job I wanted. By the end of the year I was just sold. There was no way I was leaving and I just haven’t left since,” he said.

Field day is just one of many trips and activities peer mentors Abby Richardson and Caressa Gibson help out with.

“We just help out wherever we can and we are just there as a friend for the students. And as a peer to make them feel welcome and that they belong here,” Richardson explained.

The pair have spent a lot of time with the students through the program and when Abby decided to write a song for the class Caressa joined in.

“So I have been producing music. A few months ago, I was telling her, I want to make a song for the class,” Richardson said.

The song is titled, “As You Are” and encourages the students to be themselves and reminds them that they love them just the way they are.

“I love them as they are they don’t need to be anything more or do anything that they do less. They just need to be them and there’s nothing they should change about themselves,” Richardson said.

“Their personalities, they are so unique and they don’t need anything different about them to be loved,” Gibson added.

Part of the song goes, “You belong, never change, just be you. Keep on loving in a beautiful way too.”

“You belong, don’t change, keep shining the way you shine, and all and all you belong. That is what every kid wants to hear whether you are in our class a peer mentor, a general [education], they just want to hear they belong. That’s powerful,” Dodson said.

“They have such a genuine love and they are never like trying to put up anything that is not the truth they are their authentic selves all the time,” Richardson explained.

Both students say they plan to go into special education after high school, as do many of the peer mentors in Dodson’s class.

Dodson says they are working on getting a playground for his class, if you would like to donate to the cause, reach out to Spotswood High School.

