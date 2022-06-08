Planning Commission approves 4-acre solar facility at Massanutten Resort

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, the Rockingham County Planning Commission approved a plan to add a large-scale solar facility at Massanutten Resort.

The solar facility would be 4-acres in total next to the outdoor water park. When it’s complete the solar farm would generate nearly 2 million kilowatt-hours of power per year.

Todd Rhea, an attorney with Clark and Bradshaw, spoke on behalf of Great Eastern Waterpark LLC and Massanutten Resort.

“At full capacity, it will provide approximately 1/3 of all the waterpark’s energy needs for the year. As you all can imagine, with the climate control of the water park and all the water pumps, it’s a pretty high-intensity energy user,” Rhea said. “We’re confident that this is exactly the kind of sustainable energy project that the county is looking for.”

Before recommending his approval, Commissioner Keith Sheets said that there is “no better place” for this kind of solar facility.

“No one can see it, maybe except patrons before they go down the [waterslides] there,” Sheets said. “This is the perfect place for solar.”

The proposed solar farm is on property located at Adventure Drive, near Bloomer Springs Road and Resort Drive.

“We’re always looking for ways that we can reduce our carbon footprint and if it makes sense financially and for our community and for our company, then we’re gonna do it. We’re here for the long haul and we’re certainly not gonna go anywhere,” Kenny Hess, Massanutten’s Director of Sports and Risk Management, previously told WHSV.

The project now needs approval from the Board of Supervisors.

