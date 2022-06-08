Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office in search of larceny suspect

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person of interest involved in a series of larcenies from vehicles, as well as other properties.

In the video on the SCSO Facebook page, the person of interest is seen in the area of the 3200 block of South Ox Road, in Edinburg.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact Inv. Wymer at 540-459-6100. Please do not post tips on social media.

