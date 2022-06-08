Shenandoah Rail Trail one step closer to becoming reality

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Last week the Virginia General Assembly passed a bipartisan state budget that included funding for the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a major recreation project that has been in the works since 2016.

The proposed project comes from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, a group of localities and organizations across Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. The biking and walking trail would stretch across a nearly 50-mile inactive Norfolk Southern rail corridor from Broadway to Front Royal.

“Visitors from all over would come and visit the trail and they would eat at our restaurants, shop at our shops, stay at our hotels. I really think it has the opportunity to be a real huge boost economically for our region,” said Woodstock Mayor Jeremy McCleary.

McCleary has been involved in the planning of the project since the beginning when Norfolk Southern discontinued rail service in the corridor. He said he is grateful for the Valley legislators who worked to secure the funding necessary to move the project forward.

“The hard work that Todd Gilbert, Mark Obenshain, Emmett Hanger, and Tony Wilt all put into this is really really appreciated and our entire region is going to benefit for years to come,” said McCleary.

McCleary said one major benefit of the rail trail is that its lack of steep inclines would make it open to everyone.

“Bicycle enthusiasts, running enthusiasts all the way down to older people, younger people, walking along the trail. Basically, it’s a trail that anybody could use,” he said.

Once the governor signs the budget, the Rail Trail Partnership will begin negotiating with Norfolk Southern to purchase the corridor. After the corridor is secured construction on the trail can begin.

Broadway would be the southernmost point of the trail and would have one of its primary entrances at Heritage Park.

“There are plans, the very beginning stages of plans to build the infrastructure for parking, restrooms, a wider entrance there. So that folks who are visiting the trail will have places to park and a great spot to begin their journey,” said Cari Orebaugh, Broadway’s director of marketing & development.

Orebaugh said that the town is excited about all that the trail could bring to its residents and businesses.

“We love all of our businesses here and we’re excited about the fact that we will be able to promote and share our wonderful businesses with others. So economic and community development are some big focal points that we are excited about,” she said.

McCleary said that the funding in the state budget includes the creation of a state office of trails which would likely oversee the construction of the Rail Trail as a whole.

