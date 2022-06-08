Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-81 exit 247 entrance, exit closed for bridge repair

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The E. Market Street/exit 247 entrance and exit ramps on I-81 are currently closed for emergency bridge repairs.

According to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, drivers should expect the exit to be closed for several hours. The bridge is still open to E. Market Street traffic.

HRECC asks drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

