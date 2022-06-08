VDOT postpones I-81 sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 sinkhole repairs scheduled for the night of Wednesday, June 8 into the day on Thursday, June 9 are postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The sinkhole is located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will announce a revised repair date once plans are finalized.

The sinkhole location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.

The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made.

All work is weather permitting.

