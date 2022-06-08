Advertisement

VDOT postpones I-81 sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County

The Virginia Department of Transportation will announce a revised repair date once plans are...

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 sinkhole repairs scheduled for the night of Wednesday, June 8 into the day on Thursday, June 9 are postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The sinkhole is located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County.



The sinkhole location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.

The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made.

All work is weather permitting. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available here.

