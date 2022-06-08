VHHA releases statement on recent violence against health care providers, efforts for workplace safety

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) released a statement Wednesday regarding recent episodes of violence impacting hospitals and health care providers who face heightened risk for being victims of workplace violence, as well as ongoing workplace safety initiatives being led by hospitals.

The statement highlights recent examples of violence at U.S. hospitals that have led to the tragic loss of life, national data showing that health care providers face an elevated risk of being victims of workplace violence compared to other industries, and recounts steps Virginia hospitals and health care stakeholders have taken and continue to take.

These steps include:

Efforts by Virginia hospitals, nurses, and other stakeholders to successfully work with the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 to strengthen protections for health care workers performing their job by making it a class 1 misdemeanor to threaten to kill or harm them while they are rendering care in a hospital, emergency department, or any other clinical facility.

The March 2020 creation of a VHHA Workplace Safety Task Force charged with determining a baseline measurement for statewide employee injuries, identifying and monitoring potential opportunities for improvement, and establishing best practice recommendations. The ongoing Task Force work includes a dedicated subgroup focused on workplace violence.

During April of 2022 in recognition of National Workplace Violence Awareness Month, VHHA shared with its members a comprehensive Workplace Violence Prevention Toolkit with information about applicable state laws, background information on the topic, and detailed guidelines to support organizations in developing, implementing, evaluating, and sustaining workplace violence prevention programs.

This month, VHHA is hosting a Workplace Violence Program Webinar on June 16 from noon-1 p.m., featuring presentations from representatives at two Virginia health systems (UVA Health and VCU Health) about the structure of workplace violence reduction programs they have implemented at those organizations to support and protect employees.

And later this year, an in-person Task Force workshop focused on building safer work environments will be held by the Association. Each of these examples is part of continuing efforts by Virginia hospitals and health systems to keep hospitals safe places of health and healing for all who visit them.

