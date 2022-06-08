Advertisement

Virginia Senators working to push gun legislation forward in Congress

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say they’re in support of bipartisan efforts of addressing gun violence. Now, they say it is about getting Republicans across the aisle to vote for a deal.

“We are the only industrial country in the world that has these kind of brutal murders and killings on a regular basis and I just hope and pray we are a better country than this,” Sen. Warner said Wednesday, June 8.

The Democrat says he has heard from people across Virginia asking Congress to do something.

“My office is frankly being overwhelmed by Virginians begging for us to take action,” Warner said.

“We’ve introduced that Virginia Plan bill pending in Congress, and now in the aftermath of these two horrific shootings in Buffalo and Texas we are having for the first time really since about 2013 significant bipartisan discussion,” Sen. Kaine said

The Virginia Plan would be a federal version of what the commonwealth adopted two years ago. A big part of that would be removing guns from at-risk people.

“We need to do much more. The red flag laws we passed in Virginia, I think, should be again a national model,” Warner said.

Also included in the proposed bill is closing background check loopholes, as well as mandating lost & stolen firearms being reported, and limiting the number of handguns that can be purchased per month.

“We need to have a vote, even if we fall short, so that the American public can see who is for common sense gun measures and who isn’t,” Sen. Kaine said.

Kaine says the House can pass legislation with its Democratic majority, but the Senate needs 60 votes.

“We fell just short in the aftermath of Sandy Hook, but I am at least cautiously optimistic,” he said.

“I’m strongly in support of the bipartisan efforts on addressing gun violence, it probably won’t go as far as I’d like to go, but making progress even a first small step at a national-level, I think, is extraordinarily important,” Warner said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Drivers on I-81
Motorists should take alternate routes as VDOT repairs I-81 sinkhole in Shenandoah County
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is facing a lawsuit from a group of six parents and teachers...
Harrisonburg Schools face lawsuit over gender identity policy
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting along the 1300 block of...
Shooting investigation in Harrisonburg
Bob Bean and Danny Wheeler recall their experiences through the murder of Sammy Wheeler.
30 years later: Augusta-area murder victim’s brother looks back
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

water tank
Air3 dips in to see the Washington Street Water Tank
On I-81 at mile marker 247 in Harrisonburg, motorists can expect delays due to an incident.
Area of I-81 in Harrisonburg clear
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,958 Wednesday
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers