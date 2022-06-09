Alderfer named top male scholar-athlete in ODAC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Isaac Alderfer has earned a major honor from the ODAC.

Alderfer, a Broadway native and standout runner at Eastern Mennonite University, has been named the Harry G. “Doc” Jopson Award winner. The award is presented to the top male scholar-athlete across all ODAC sports.

“Being able to like do well at both (academics and athletics) and be a student where I complete my classes on time and everything,” said Alderfer. “I get my degree and then I am still an athlete who can compete with other athletes in the region pretty well, that feels really good to be able to balance both of those well enough.”

Alderfer, who has graduated from EMU, competed in cross country along with outdoor and indoor track & field for the Royals. He won three ODAC titles and was a three-time national qualifier while also excelling in the classroom with a 3.97 GPA. Alderfer graduated with a degree in Environmental Science.

