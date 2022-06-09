Augusta County Board of Supervisors discuss body camera public fund, courthouse referendum

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors had a busy night Wednesday, discussing body cameras and the courthouse.

At their last meeting, the board voted to create a public fund to allow locals to put money toward body cameras. During matters from the public, two community members spoke against the public fund, and one spoke in favor, saying money has already been collected.

There has also been a GoFundMe established.

Supervisor Scott Seaton said he donated money toward the fund. Vice-Chair Butch Wells and Chair Gerald Garber said, before any money is put toward the fund, guidelines need to be put in place.

Before that could be done, Supervisor Steve Morelli made a motion to rescind the account.

“I talked to Donald Smith, Augusta County Sheriff, before this meeting. In no way did he or anybody in his department ask for the GoFundMe or any donations to be given to this,” Morelli said.

After much discussion with the county attorney, the Board decided to add that to the next meeting’s agenda. Also on that agenda are motions made by Seaton, like adding dash cameras and supplementary personnel to the public fund.

Near the start of the meeting, the Board voted to accept the referendum, as signed by the governor in late May. All board members voted in favor.

They also briefly discussed their plans to make sure the community is well-informed on their decision. A few supervisors discussed claims from Staunton officials, outlining requirements that the city and the county provide an architect to draw up financial plans.

Supervisor Jeff Slaven and Supervisor Michael Shull say that’s not the case, that only the county is required to submit plans.

Slaven also talked about their plans to make sure county residents fully understand what they’re voting on. He said the board and county staff will work hard to educate, but locals should work, too.

“The citizens are going to have to assume some responsibility for this issue,” Slaven said.

He said the more people talk and explain the choices, the easier it will be for people to be well-informed.

