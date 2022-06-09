How to get the most of your gas tank, talking with a AAA expert

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Unfortunately, if we look year over year. It is really quite drastic. The Virginia average is about a dollar and 85 cents more than what it was this time last year,” AAA expert Ragina Ali explained.

Records show current gas prices are unprecedented.

“Unfortunately, we don’t see an immediate end in sight to that, with the price of crude oil continuing to rise. It is anywhere between $110 to $120 per barrel. In retrospect, if you look at this time last year in August, it was about $60 per barrel,” Ali added.

There are some ways to make sure you get the most out of a tank of gas. According to AAA:

Consolidate trips in the car - Can you run all your errands at once? AAA officials say several trips from a cold start can use twice as much fuel as one trip while the engine is warm.

Keep enough air in your tires.

Cut down on drag - Try to avoid heavy loads. Experts say an extra 100 pounds in the trunk decreases fuel economy by 1-2 %.

As always, drive sensibly! AAA experts caution speeding or aggressive driving can lower gas mileage by 33% on the highway and 5% locally.

