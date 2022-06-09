JMU, Ikenberry working on contract extension

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A contract extension is likely coming soon for James Madison baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry.

“We’re working with Coach Ikenberry now to talk about an extension on his contract,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne in an interview with WHSV Thursday morning.

Per a statement from JMU Athletics, Ikenberry has agreed in principle to a deal through the 2024 season. Bourne says the hope is for the contract extension to be finalized in the next few weeks.

Bourne continued: “I look at a body of work and where coaches are progressing and I saw real strides being made this last year.”

Ikenberry previously signed a one-year extension to keep him with the Dukes through the 2022 season, which ended on May 21 since the JMU was banned from competing in the CAA Tournament. He has been the Dukes’ head since for seven seasons, taking over the program in 2016. JMU posted a 27-26 overall record in 2022 and the Dukes won 12 conference games in their final season in the Colonial Athletic Association, the most CAA victories for the program since 2016. Ikenberry boasts a 153-159 overall mark as JMU head coach.

“I think the coaches did a really good job this past year,” said Bourne. “It was unfortunate that we lost Chase DeLauter because Chase was such a key component of that team.”

DeLauter, a projected first round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft and one of the most talented players to ever wear a JMU jersey, missed more than half the season while dealing with a concussion and a broken foot. In just 24 games, he batted .437 with eight home runs and 35 RBI.

The Dukes are preparing to move to the Sun Belt Conference, one of the best college baseball leagues in the country. Five teams that will compete in the Sun Belt next season earned spots in NCAA Regional play in 2022.

