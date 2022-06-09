Local hospitals review security after deadly Oklahoma shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the recent deadly shooting in an Oklahoma hospital, medical professionals across the country are taking a look at how they can improve security.

The CDC and OSHA report workplace violence is more likely to occur in medical settings than anywhere else. Rates of violence started to rise in 2011, but there’s been an uptick since the pandemic began.

Augusta Health’s Director of Security Scott Smith said after the shooting in Tulsa, hospital officials and security staff gathered to talk.

“We look at what our vulnerabilities are and where we can improve upon and if there’s a new measure we can take place. We’re constantly looking for new measures we can put into place to make our staff and patients and visitors feel safer while they’re here in the hospital,” said Smith.

Smith said one staffer oversees each entrance into the hospital, and they undergo regular training. They also poll hospital employees to make sure they’re doing everything that needs to be done.

“Ultimately, all around just continue the training and work with hospital administration on what makes the staff feel safer - not only the staff but the patients too,” said Smith.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) released information Wednesday, June 8, regarding changes made to safety in medical settings.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that workplace violence episodes are more likely to occur against healthcare professionals in health care settings than any other industry,” said Julian Walker with VHHA.

Walker said anything that interferes with a patient’s ability to receive care, whether it’s a physical attack or verbal outburst, is not safe.

“People that come to a hospital, especially when they’re experiencing a medical crisis, they’re looking not only for professional, quality medical care, they’re also looking for reassurance,” said Walker.

For more on those efforts by VHHA to increase safety within medical settings, click here.

