Advertisement

Local hospitals review security after deadly Oklahoma shooting

Augusta Health, file
Augusta Health, file(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the recent deadly shooting in an Oklahoma hospital, medical professionals across the country are taking a look at how they can improve security.

The CDC and OSHA report workplace violence is more likely to occur in medical settings than anywhere else. Rates of violence started to rise in 2011, but there’s been an uptick since the pandemic began.

Augusta Health’s Director of Security Scott Smith said after the shooting in Tulsa, hospital officials and security staff gathered to talk.

“We look at what our vulnerabilities are and where we can improve upon and if there’s a new measure we can take place. We’re constantly looking for new measures we can put into place to make our staff and patients and visitors feel safer while they’re here in the hospital,” said Smith.

Smith said one staffer oversees each entrance into the hospital, and they undergo regular training. They also poll hospital employees to make sure they’re doing everything that needs to be done.

“Ultimately, all around just continue the training and work with hospital administration on what makes the staff feel safer - not only the staff but the patients too,” said Smith.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) released information Wednesday, June 8, regarding changes made to safety in medical settings.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that workplace violence episodes are more likely to occur against healthcare professionals in health care settings than any other industry,” said Julian Walker with VHHA.

Walker said anything that interferes with a patient’s ability to receive care, whether it’s a physical attack or verbal outburst, is not safe.

“People that come to a hospital, especially when they’re experiencing a medical crisis, they’re looking not only for professional, quality medical care, they’re also looking for reassurance,” said Walker.

For more on those efforts by VHHA to increase safety within medical settings, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-81
Motorists should take alternate routes as VDOT repairs I-81 sinkhole in Shenandoah County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant weather returns
Last week the Virginia General Assembly passed a bipartisan state budget that included funding...
Shenandoah Rail Trail one step closer to becoming reality
Bob Bean and Danny Wheeler recall their experiences through the murder of Sammy Wheeler.
30 years later: Augusta-area murder victim’s brother looks back
On Tuesday the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority held two community input...
Harrisonburg Housing Authority holds community input meetings on proposed massive development

Latest News

Drug overdose deaths, according to VDH
Drug overdose deaths are rising; fentanyl responsible for 75%
A work zone speed limit of 45 miles an hour will remain in place on Route 211 eastbound and...
New Route 211 Bridge in Page County to be open Friday
nice day
Air3 enjoys a nice day in Harrisonburg
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County