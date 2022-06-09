Advertisement

Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created the age progressed composite of her at 42 years on the right.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A baby girl who went missing in 1981 after her parents were found dead in a wooded area of Houston, Texas has been located alive and well, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators were unable to identify the couple when they were discovered, almost two months after they were killed.

In 2021, Identifinders International used genetic genealogy to positively identify them as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., a couple from Florida.

They had an infant daughter named Holly Marie who was not found with the remains of the Clouses.

Family photo of Tina Gail Linn, Hollie Marie Clouse, and Harold Dean Clouse. Murdered in 1980...
Family photo of Tina Gail Linn, Hollie Marie Clouse, and Harold Dean Clouse. Murdered in 1980 and discovered in early 1981, Hollie's body was never found and it is possible she is still alive.(Hand-out | Identifinders International)

Officials say Baby Holly, who is now 42 years old, has been found. She’s been notified of the identities of her biological parents and has been in contact with her extended biological family.

“We are thrilled that Holly will now have the chance to connect with her biological family who has been searching for her for so long,” said John Bischoff, vice president of the Missing Children Division at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“We hope that this is source of encouragement for other families who have missing loved ones and reminds us all to never give up.”

No other information was released on the circumstances of Holly’s disappearance. The Linn and Clouse families have been looking for answers as to what happened to her and the deaths of the Clouses.

The investigation into the couple’s killings is ongoing.

According to KWTX, police said Harold was beaten, bound and gagged. His wife was found strangled.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit collaborated with several agencies in different states to find Holly.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-81
Motorists should take alternate routes as VDOT repairs I-81 sinkhole in Shenandoah County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Drying out Thursday
Bob Bean and Danny Wheeler recall their experiences through the murder of Sammy Wheeler.
30 years later: Augusta-area murder victim’s brother looks back
On Tuesday the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority held two community input...
Harrisonburg Housing Authority holds community input meetings on proposed massive development
On I-81 at mile marker 247 in Harrisonburg, motorists can expect delays due to an incident.
Area of I-81 in Harrisonburg clear

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response briefing; millions of vaccine shots ordered for youngest
Officials said the mother moose charged at a man and seriously injured him. (KUSA, ARI...
Moose attacks hikers, dog in Colorado
Gas pump (FILE)
How to get the most of your gas tank, talking with a AAA expert
The Harrisonburg Police Department continues to deal with staffing issues, the department that...
HPD focusing on recruitment with 17 current vacancies