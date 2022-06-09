Advertisement

New Route 211 Bridge in Page County to be open Friday

A work zone speed limit of 45 miles an hour will remain in place on Route 211 eastbound and...
A work zone speed limit of 45 miles an hour will remain in place on Route 211 eastbound and westbound until the project is fully complete and all work zone restrictions have been removed.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, June 10, motorists are scheduled to begin using the left lane of the newly constructed westbound bridge on Route 211 over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Page County.

The bridge is located between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). For the past two years, Route 211 westbound drivers have used temporary travel lanes to cross the median and share the eastbound bridge.

Route 211 traffic will be limited to a single lane in each direction through late June, while contractors finish final paving work and guardrail installation. Eastbound and westbound motorists should be alert for shifting travel lanes during this time. All work is weather permitting.

A work zone speed limit of 45 miles an hour will remain in place on Route 211 eastbound and westbound until the project is fully complete and all work zone restrictions have been removed.

The new Route 211 westbound bridge is 625 feet long and was built in approximately the same location as the old bridge. The new structure has two 12-foot travel lanes, a 10-foot right shoulder and a 6-foot left shoulder.

In November 2019, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded an $11.3 million contract to Fielder’s Choice Enterprises Inc. of Charlottesville, Virginia. More information on this project is available here.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information are available here.

