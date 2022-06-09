O’Regan signs three-year contract extension

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan has signed a contract extension.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced that O’Regan has agreed to a three-year extension that keeps him with the Dukes through the 2024-2025 season.

“I’m glad to extend Sean and keep him on board as our head coach with JMU women’s basketball,” Bourne said in a statement. “This is a program with so much history and tradition, and Sean has been a big part of that over the years. He has cultivated a terrific culture within the program and has an exciting staff in place for this season. There have been some tough breaks for this program over the last three years, which otherwise would have featured one or more league titles and NCAA appearances with this squad. As we move into the Sun Belt, we truly expect this team to compete near the top of the league from day one.”

O’Regan added: “I’m extremely thankful for the trust that Jeff Bourne and President Alger have in me to continue to lead this program. JMU will always be a special place for me and I look forward to a long future here.”

O’Regan has served as JMU head coach since 2016-2017 season. He owns a 130-54 overall record and has led the Dukes to three WNIT appearances.

