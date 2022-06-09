Pleasant weather returns

THURSDAY: A warm and beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s. Clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Very pleasant and refreshing with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day and it will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Feeling comfortable with lower humidity.

A warm and cloudy evening with temperatures in the 70s. Our next system arrives after midnight. Cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Not a washout and severe weather is not a threat. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers and temperatures rising into the 60s. Scattered showers will be more present in the morning hours but we will continue to see activity throughout the day. Not a washout and severe weather is not a threat. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

With the exception of a stray shower, turning dry after sunset. A mild and pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Plenty of clouds for the overnight with patchy fog after midnight across the Valley. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day with patchy fog. Warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and very warm but not humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A spotty shower possible in the afternoon but almost everyone, if not all, stay dry. Some clouds for the evening and overnight. Comfortable with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very warm but not humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. A very warm evening, turning mild overnight. Some clouds around for the night. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm start to the day with some clouds and temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A humid day with a stray shower or storm that cannot be ruled out. Some clouds around for the evening and overnight and humid with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Keeping a mix of sun and clouds as it turns very warm. Humid throughout the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Staying very warm into the evening with temperatures still in the 80s. Humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

