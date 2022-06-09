Showers and storms continuing into the overnight

WEDNESDAY: More scattered showers and storms for the overnight. This would be the second batch of heavy rainfall. This poses the risk of localized flooding overnight. In addition, strong to severe storms are still possible with damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado the threats. Storms will be in the area until around 2am. Mostly cloudy late with patchy fog. Humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with patchy fog and warm. Temperatures rising into the 70s. Keeping some clouds throughout the day with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. Breezy throughout the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will decrease throughout the day as it will feel very comfortable in the afternoon. Humidity will continue to be low into the weekend and next week.

A warm and beautiful evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. A few passing clouds throughout the evening and overnight, otherwise clear. Very pleasant and refreshing with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day and it will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Feeling comfortable with lower humidity.

A warm and cloudy evening with temperatures in the 70s. Our next system arrives after sunset and will bring scattered showers by midnight. Scattered showers will stick around through the overnight as it turns pleasant again with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers and temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms firing up. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with a stray shower possible before midnight. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and feeling warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A spotty shower possible in the afternoon but almost everyone, if not all, stay dry. Some clouds for the evening and overnight. Very pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Very warm but not humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Comfortable for the evening and overnight with some clouds. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A warm start to the day with some clouds and temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will continue to stay comfortable despite the very warm temperatures. Some clouds around for the overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

