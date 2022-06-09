Advertisement

Trial set for Valley woman charged with Khaleesi Cuthriell’s death

Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other charges.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro woman charged in the death of a Valley toddler has a trial set for next year.

Candi Royer attended Augusta County Court on Wednesday, June 8 at 2 p.m. by video chat. Attorneys and the judge decided her court date will be May 8-12, 2023.

The Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney has requested a five-day trial, and those days are the first available to fulfill that request.

Under Virginia law, courts have five months to grant a trial to be considered “speedy.” Royer’s attorney advised her of that. She decided to waive her right to a speedy trial.

Royer has been indicted on child abuse and, most recently, homicide, aggravated murder and concealing a dead body. Those charges are in connection with the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

According to law enforcement, Royer had custody of Khaleesi starting in late 2020, and Khaleesi was last seen by loved ones in early 2021. That disappearance was reported in September 2021.

Just a few weeks after the child’s disappearance, investigators said they believe the girl to be dead. The circumstances of her death are unclear, and officials recently declined to comment on whether or not her body has been found.

Royer’s partner, Travis Brown, is set to appear in court to have his trial set Friday, June 10.

