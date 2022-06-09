VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. Johnson is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Mayland Road and Winsinger Drive.

A 1987 Ford Bronco was traveling east on Mayland Road when it reportedly attempted a left turn onto Winsinger Drive and collided with a westbound 1996 Honda motorcycle.

The driver of the Ford, 71-year-old Robert A. Smith of Broadway, was not injured in the crash. VSP says Smith was wearing a seatbelt.

The motorcycle rider, 54-year-old David W. Bruce of Timberville, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. VSP says he was wearing a helmet.

Smith was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.